Israeli Airstrikes, Mock Raids Target Southern Lebanon as Enemy Tanks Advance Near Kfar Chouba

The Israeli enemy continued its aggression and violations of the so-called ceasefire in villages and towns across southern Lebanon on Monday, with a correspondent for Al-Manar reporting that airstrikes and mock air raids had persisted over the region for the past half-hour.

The airstrikes concentrated on the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Al-Qantara, while warplanes continued to fly over the area, our correspondent said. The strikes followed earlier reports of multiple hostile airstrikes targeting the vicinity of Kfar Tebnit, with another hostile airstrike hitting Al-Qantara.

In a further escalation, three hostile Merkava tanks advanced toward the area east of the town of Kfar Chouba, accompanied by three Humvee vehicles, a civilian car, and a bulldozer, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Website