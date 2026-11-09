Trump Rules Out Resuming War with Iran if Talks Progress

US President Donald Trump stated that it is highly unlikely he would order the resumption of war with Iran if talks continue to make progress, while hinting at the possibility of changes within his administration.

In a statement to CNN, Trump added that continued progress in the talks makes a return to war highly unlikely.

In a separate statement to CBS News, he said: “I may make some changes in my administration, but I don’t want to reveal names right now.”

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump considered that the United States has “taken a giant step backward in history” with the results of the recent elections.

He stated that the stock market, which he described as having witnessed a “tremendous boom” during his tenure, suffered losses of three trillion dollars in a single day, adding: “But fear not, we will come back stronger and larger than ever before.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website