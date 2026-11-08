Bloomberg: Yemeni Attacks Undermining Int’l Firms Trust in Saudi Business Environment

Bloomberg website maintained that the attack from Yemen has damaged Aramco’s offices in the heart of Riyadh’s financial district and threatens to undermine the confidence of international companies in the Saudi business environment.

“The attack on Riyadh’s financial hub presents a new challenge for the Kingdom as it seeks to maintain its appeal to international investors,” it added, “Continued security instability threatens to derail Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract global capital and corporations.”

“Saudi Arabia has been forced to postpone or cancel major economic and sporting events that would have generated significant revenue and helped attract foreign investment.”

“The Saudi economy is facing a contraction, a growing budget deficit, and weak stock market performance, coinciding with an escalation in attacks from Yemen,” Bloomberg affirmed.

Bloomberg: Yemeni Attacks Undermining Int’l Firms Trust in Saudi Business Environment pic.twitter.com/HCND51ruVo — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 8, 2026

Source: Bloomberg