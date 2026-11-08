General Saree Announces New Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Najran, carried out 91 raids targeting civilian infrastructure across the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Hodeidah, Al-Jawf, and Lahj. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

“This brings the total number of Saudi-led airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation against our country began to 4,460.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website