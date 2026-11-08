Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Khalid International Airport, Aramco Facilities, and Pro-Saudi Militias in Lahj and Al-Jawf

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a statement on Sunday four new operations striking several strategic Saudi targets.

General Saree indicated that the Yemeni Armed Forces responded to the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemeni by striking Khalid International Airport, Aramco oil storage tanks and Financial Center in Riyadh, Aramco in Abqaiq, as well as pro-Saudi militias in Lahj and Al-Jawf.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country and our people, and as part of the response to its barbaric massacres, the latest of which were the massacres at the Al-Hadara market in Al-Waziyah and the residential buildings in Bani Hashish, which resulted in more than 120 martyrs and wounded, most of whom were women and children,

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out four qualitative military operations, using a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones:

The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport, Aramco oil storage tanks and Financial Center in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy. The strikes were direct and precise, thanks be to Allah, and caused significant damage to the targeted sites.

The second operation targeted Aramco in Abqaiq, and the strike was direct and caused fires at the targeted sites.

The third operation targeted Saudi enemy troop buildups umder the command of Saudi officer Faris al-Shammari in the eastern part of al-Jawf Governorate and the Madghal district of Ma’rib Governorate, resulting in a large number of dead and wounded.

The fourth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop buildups under the command of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi in the al-Mudharabah area of ​​Lahj Governorate, resulting in a large number of dead and wounded.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their military operations deep inside Saudi to avenge the blood of our people and deter the Saudi aggressor.

We will inflict significant pain upon them through precise operations, relying on and trusting in Allah Almighty.

We will continue to enforce the equation of ” a siege for a siege” and ” an escalation for an escalation”, targeting the Saudi enemy’s troop buildups and officers until the aggression stops and the siege on our beloved country is lifted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website