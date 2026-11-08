Israeli Enemy Carries Out More Explosions, Targets South Lebanon Towns with Air Raids and Artillery Shells

The Zionist occupation forces continued on Sunday their violations and attacks in South Lebanon, carrying out more air raids, artillery shelling operations, and explosions.

In this regard, Al-Manar correspondent reported that the Israeli warplanes raided the area between Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and Kfartebnit towns towns.

Israeli warplanes raided the area between Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and Kfartebnit towns towns, South Lebanon: Al-Manar correspondent pic.twitter.com/52E9FeftkB — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 8, 2026

Meanwhile, the Zionist artillery shelling targeted Wadi al-Hujair area, outskirts of Baraachit, Hadatha, Al-Mansouri, Wadi al-Salouqi, and Wadi Zibqin, according to Al-Manar reporter.

Moreover, the enemy troops carried out explosions in Al-Qantara and Aita Al-Jabal towns.

Zionist gunfire targets Zawtar Al-Sharqiyeh town, South Lebanon: Al-Manar reporter pic.twitter.com/ViUbBxvJ2H — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 8, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website