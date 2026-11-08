Iran’s Rezaei Ridicules Trump Administration, Warns of Devastating Response to New War

Rezaei during a four-way meeting in Tehran with senior officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to discuss regional security and cooperation (October 26, 2026).

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei has mocked the Trump administration over its military and electoral setbacks, warning Washington that any renewed war against Iran would trigger a “devastating response.”

“You lost the war and the election,” Rezaei wrote Saturday in a post on X, taking aim at several senior US officials amid mounting political fallout from the conflict and the Republicans’ midterm election defeat.

“Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” he added, referring to US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the commander of US Central Command.

You lost the war and the election.Vance has conceded,Rubio is heading for the exit,Hegseth is about to be fired,and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster! So٫Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war,and you’ll face a devastating response. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 7, 2026

Rezaei then questioned who in Washington Tehran should address its warning to, given what he portrayed as turmoil within the US administration.

“So, who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he warned.