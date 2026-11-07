Yemeni Armed Forces Announce Six Operations Targeting Saudi Airport, Aramco Oil Facilities and Military Positions

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Saturday that they had carried out six military operations involving a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, targeting King Khalid International Airport, oil facilities in Riyadh, Khurais, and Al-Dawadmi, and Saudi military buildups in Najran, Al-Jawf, and Marib.

In a statement, the armed forces said the operations were conducted in response to Saudi attacks on Yemen, particularly a strike on vendors and shoppers at Al-Hadara Market in Al-Wazi’iyah District, Taiz Governorate, on Friday morning. According to the statement, the attack left dozens of civilians dead and wounded.

🟥 A military source at the Yemeni Ministry of Defense: 🔻 The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out six qualitative military operations using a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones: 🔻 The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport, oil storage tanks, and a distillation tower belonging to AramcoCo. in 🔻 the Saudi enemy capital, Riyadh. The operation successfully achieved its objective The second operation targeted Aramco in Khurais and successfully achieved its objective 🔻 The third operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area and successfully achieved its objective 🔻 The fourth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop buildups at the National Guard camp in Najran. The strike was direct 🔻 The fifth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop buildups east of Al-Jawf Governorate in three phases 🔻 The sixth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop buildups east of the districts of Raghwan and Madghal in Ma’rib Governorate, Sana’a, 27 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH –7 November 2026 AD — شاهد اليمن الأولى (@yemen_channel1) November 7, 2026

The statement added that the operations were also in retaliation for an attack on civilians in their homes in Bani Hashish District on Saturday afternoon, which it said killed and wounded dozens of people, most of them women and children, and destroyed at least six houses.

The armed forces said the first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport, oil storage tanks, and an oil distillation tower belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in the capital, Riyadh.

The second operation targeted Aramco’s facilities in Khurais, while the third struck Pumping Station No. 8 in the Al-Dawadmi area. The statement said all three operations successfully achieved their objectives.

According to the statement, the fourth operation targeted Saudi forces assembled at the National Guard camp in Najran, scoring a direct hit and leaving a large number of dead and wounded.

The fifth operation, carried out in three phases, targeted Saudi military buildups east of Al-Jawf Governorate under the command of Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari. The armed forces said the operation killed and wounded dozens.

The sixth operation targeted Saudi military buildups east of the districts of Raghwan and Madghal in Marib Governorate, also under the command of the same officer. According to the statement, the operation inflicted a large number of casualties.

The armed forces stressed that they would not relent in responding to the killing of Yemenis, describing the defense of their lives as a religious and moral responsibility. They warned the Saudi regime that it would pay “a heavy price for every crime and act of aggression.”

They also vowed to continue operations deep inside Saudi territory, uphold the principle of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation,” and target Saudi military buildups and their officers.

Source: Al-Manar Website