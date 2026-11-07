Israeli Attacks on Southern Lebanon: Artillery, Machine-Gun Fire, and Explosions Across Multiple Towns

Al-Manar correspondent has provided a summary of Zionist attacks on southern Lebanon up to 9:00 AM today, Saturday, detailing a series of artillery shellings, machine-gun fire, and explosions across multiple towns and areas.

First: Hostile Artillery Shelling

Artillery shelling targeted the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, as well as the outskirts of the towns of Haris and Haddatha. Additional shelling struck Wadi al-Salouqi and the outskirts of the town of Baraachit, while further artillery fire hit Al-Mansouri and Wadi Zibqin. In a separate incident, an uninhabited house on the outskirts of the town of Ayta al-Jabal was struck by direct fire, causing a fire to break out inside.

Second: Machine-Gun Fire

Machine-gun fire was directed toward the town of Mays al-Jabal and toward the outskirts of the town of Shebaa.

Third: Explosions

An explosion was carried out by the enemy in the town of Al-Qantara.

Source: Al-Manar English Website