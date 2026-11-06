After Losing Elections, Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday he would replace Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff.

On Friday, the president announced on his Truth Social account that Miller would be replacing his current Chief of Staff Susie Wiles starting next week.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump wrote. “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

This change is considered the most significant adjustment within the Trump administration since the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections.

Source: Al-Manar English Website