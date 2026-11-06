General Saree Announces New Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Najran, carried out 67 air and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the governorates of Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Al-Jawf, and Marib. These attacks resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of air and missile strikes by the Saudi-led aggression since the escalation began in our country to 4,264.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website