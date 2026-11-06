Al-Mashat: Blood of the Yemeni People Will Not Be in Vain

The President of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi al-Mashat, stated in a statement on Friday: “We have followed with extreme anger and denunciation the heinous massacre committed by Saudi aggression aircraft today in the Al-Hadara market in Al-Wazi’iyah district, Taiz Governorate.” He continued: “We condemn in the strongest terms this crime and all crimes committed against civilians and civilian objects in the governorate.” He added, “We hold the Saudi regime fully responsible for this massacre and its legal and humanitarian consequences.”

Al-Mashat emphasized that “the blood of the Yemeni people is not dispensable, and targeting civilians, markets, and civilian facilities, and violating the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen will not pass without punishment,” continuing that “Yemen will exercise its legitimate right to defend its people and sovereignty.”

Al-Mashat said, “We call on the United Nations, the Security Council, and international and human rights organizations to break their shameful silence and condemn this crime immediately and explicitly.” He added, “We direct the government and relevant authorities to carry out their duty toward the wounded, relieve affected families, and care for the families of the martyrs.” He continued, “We direct the government and relevant authorities to assess the damage, document the evidence, and complete the necessary legal and human rights procedures.”

Al-Mashat stressed that “the blood of the Yemeni people will not go in vain and that these crimes will not be subject to the statute of limitations,” underlining that “protecting the Yemeni people and safeguarding their sovereignty is a responsibility with no room for complacency.” He pointed out that “these crimes will only increase Yemen’s steadfastness until victory is achieved and every inch of its land is liberated.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website