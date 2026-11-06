Yemen | Qualitative Footage of Extensive Operations to Expel Saudi Reinforcements from Several Locations in Strategic Kahboub Mountain Range East of Bab el-Mandeb

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a large-scale offensive operation in the Kahboub mountain range overlooking Bab el-Mandeb, during which they succeeded in taking control of several strategic positions previously held by four brigades of the so-called ” Giants Brigades,” mobilized by the Saudi army under the leadership of Officer Badr al-Harbi, inflicting casualties and taking prisoners among their ranks, while seizing various military equipment.

Yemen | Qualitative Footage of Extensive Operations to Expel Saudi Reinforcements from Several Locations in Strategic Kahboub Mountain Range East of Bab el-Mandeb https://t.co/oqGYhGizA5 — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 6, 2026

A military source explained to Al Masirah that the operation was carried out along two axes. At the outset, the Armed Forces managed to surprise the enemy’s reinforcements, storm their trenches, and engage their elements from point-blank range, resulting in the death and capture of a number of elements stationed there.

The source pointed out that in the first phase of the operation, the Armed Forces seized control of several commanding heights overlooking the rest of the enemy positions, and were able to target their reinforcements and comb their positions from those heights, causing major panic and collapses in the ranks of the enemy forces.

The source confirmed that various military units participated in the offensive operation, which resulted in the clearing of several positions and the seizure of various military equipment, alongside the capture of a number of elements from the Saudi enemy’s reinforcements.

The source revealed that Saudi coalition warplanes launched several airstrikes targeting its reinforcements as they withdrew from the engagement positions, leading to the death of large numbers of its elements by its own airstrikes.

The source highlighted the great strategic importance of the Kahboub mountain range, due to its rugged geographic nature and its elevated position overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb strait and vast areas of the coastal districts of Dhabab and Al-Mudharibah, explaining that these heights leave the enemy forces’ positions deployed in those areas completely exposed.

Source: Al-Manar English Website