Yemeni Armed Forces Strike King Fahd International Airport

By the grace of God, our armed forces carried out an operation targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam using a drone. The operation successfully achieved its objective, resulting in the disruption of air traffic at the airport.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—including F-15s and Typhoons—carried out 61 airstrikes targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Al-Dhale, Ibb, Al-Hudaydah, and Hajjah. These attacks constituted a series of atrocities, leaving dozens of civilians—predominantly women and children—dead or wounded. This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks launched by the Saudi-led coalition since the escalation began in our country to 4,197.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website