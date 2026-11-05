Iran’s Top Security Official Meets with Putin, Delivers Leader’s Message

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has met with the Russian president and delivered a message from Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to the secretariat of the SNSC, on Thursday, Rezaei traveled to Moscow for the meeting and personally presented the message to Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, on Monday, during a telephone conversation with President Putin, Rezaei had emphasized the importance of continued strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Iran’s Top Security Official Meets with Putin, Delivers Leader’s Message pic.twitter.com/11eykhLxuw — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 5, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website