General Saree Denies Again Firing Missile at Medina: Yemeni Armed Forces Target Only Saudi Oil Facilities and Military Bases

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces asserted that the Saudi claim of intercepting a missile in the airspace of Medina is a continuation of the grand and egregious falsehoods against Yemen.

“Our operations target only the enemy’s oil facilities and military bases. Yemen—the land of wisdom and faith—holds sacred sites in the highest regard; it is, in fact, those who bring acts of immorality and debauchery to these holy places who truly pose a threat to them,” General Saree said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website