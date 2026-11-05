Trump’s Aid Cut: Israeli Media Outlines the “Bad News”

Israel could face a major financial burden after US President Donald Trump’s remarks on ending Washington’s military aid agreement with Tel Aviv, potentially forcing the occupation state to finance billions of dollars in military purchases from its own budget.

According to an analysis published by Israeli financial outlet Calcalist on Wednesday, Trump’s remarks point to “three pieces of bad news”: the cancellation of $7.6 billion in military assistance scheduled for 2027–2028, no commitment to a new aid agreement for 2029–2038, and the termination of the existing arrangement before a proposed alternative military cooperation framework has been finalized.

“These three developments came as a surprise to the Israeli side. They are troubling from a budgetary perspective and, on the surface, represent a personal failure for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Calcalist’s Shlomo Teitelbaum wrote in the analysis.

Calacalist’s analysis on cut of US aid to the Zionist entity (November 4, 2026).

The developments reportedly caught Israeli Finance Ministry and defense establishment off guard, undermining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to manage a gradual transition away from direct US military assistance.

Israeli Taxpayers Face Bill for US Weapons

The immediate financial impact could amount to approximately 12 billion shekels ($3.8 billion) annually over 2027 and 2028, funds that Israeli authorities had already incorporated into defense planning and earmarked for military purposes, according to the analysis.

The longer-term consequences could be even more substantial. ‘Israel’ has already committed to approximately $25 billion in aircraft purchases over the next decade, while also planning to acquire several billion dollars’ worth of US air defense systems.

BREAKING: President Trump says the U.S. will end roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel by the end of the year, revealing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the decision. “Because they don’t need it,” Trump said during an exclusive interview on @foxandfriends, describing Israel as a thriving country that no longer requires American financial assistance. Trump also said Netanyahu raised the idea of ending the aid himself. He emphasized that Israel remains one of America’s most reliable allies as the two countries prepare for a major shift in their financial relationship. Download the FOX News app for the latest details: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2026

Without American military assistance, these purchases would still have to proceed, but the financial burden would shift to Israeli own treasury and taxpayers, according to Calcalist.

The analysis warned that the additional costs could further inflate the Zionist entity’s already expanding defense budget, placing greater pressure on civilian and social services and complicating efforts to rein in public debt.

Source: Al-Manar English Website