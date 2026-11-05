Iran’s IRGC: Three Vessels Catch Fire in Strait of Hormuz

Vessel catches fire in the Strait of Hormuz (image from archive).

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday said that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz after vessels attempted to use an unauthorized route.

In a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency, the Revolutionary Guard said a large oil tanker struck a mine Wednesday night while attempting to pass through an unauthorized route south of the strait.

The tanker caught fire and came to a halt, the statement said.

Logo of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

In a separate incident, another supertanker caught fire while leaving the route in the eastern part of the strait, it said.

A tugboat approaching to help extinguish the blaze also caught fire, the statement added.

The Revolutionary Guard also said that its navy’s electronic warfare unit had “taken control of two intruding Lucas-type aircraft.”

The IRGC said that its navy continued to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 28, 2026 (image by Reuters).

It also accused the US of “encouraging vessels to violate restrictions and pass through a mined route,” saying the resulting damage would “impose heavy insurance costs on US taxpayers and regional allies.”

The Revolutionary Guard warned that attempts to violate the rules governing passage through the strait would “lead to further financial losses and political setbacks for Washington.”

Source: Agencies