General Qaani Warns Washington against Miscalculation: The Resistance is a Single Front with Unified Arenas

Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, Commander of the Quds Force in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in an image from archive.

The Commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, warned American leaders against committing a “grave miscalculation,” stressing that the Resistance today forms a single front with unified arenas, and that Washington’s continued “gambling on war” will be met with fundamental strikes.

Qaani stated that American leaders should not calculate the depth of the front by the range of weaponry alone, but should add to it the depth of the Resistance, warning that otherwise “there will be a war with weapons in the Strait of Hormuz, and the liberation of Bab el-Mandeb by the Resistance.”

He considered that the “narcissistic” U.S. President started the war gamble against Iran based on Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric, and that its outcome was “selling America’s 250-year-old credit and losing the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added that American stubbornness in the Strait of Hormuz pushed the “smart Resistance front” to inflict the loss of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the United States, as he put it.

Qaani emphasized that following the message of the Supreme Leader, if Washington continues its behavior based on gambling on war, the “steadfast Resistance front,” with its smart calculations at both the surface and depth levels, will be capable of delivering fundamental strikes against the United States.

Source: Al-Manar English Website