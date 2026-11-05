General Saree: 104 Airstrikes and Missiles on Sanaa and Seven Governorates within 24 Hours

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that Saudi warplanes launched 104 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting civilian objects in the capital Sana’a and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Sa’ada, Amran, Marib, Taiz, and Lahij. The attacks left dozens of martyrs and wounded, mostly women and children.

Saree explained that the strikes were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, while the missile bombardment was launched from Najran and Jizan.

He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation on Yemen began has reached 4,136.

Source: Al-Manar English Website