Yemeni Armed Forces Strike King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced two military operations, including downing a combat drone in Taiz and striking the pro-Saudi militias in Al-Jawf.

“We shot down a Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone, the tenth since the start of the escalation, belonging to the Saudi regime, which was carrying out hostile acts at dawn today in the airspace of Taiz Governorate,” General Saree posted.

“We targeted Saudi regime troop concentrations in the east of Al-Jawf Governorate with six ballistic missiles. The strikes were direct, resulting in dozens of casualties—killed and wounded—and the destruction of several military vehicles,” he added.

General Saree also announced three operations carried out against Saudi targets in Jizan and Najran.

“By the grace of God, our armed forces successfully carried out three military operations this morning. The first operation targeted a radar installation on the Al-Qahma peninsula, north of Jizan, using a drone; the strike was direct, by the grace of God. The second operation targeted the Akifah military camp in Najran with a ballistic missile, successfully hitting its intended target. The third operation targeted the Border Guard command and control center in Jizan with a ballistic missile, resulting in deaths and injuries among the soldiers and officers of the Saudi enemy.”

In another statement, General Saree affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted King Khaled Airport with a ballistic missile.

“By the grace of God, our armed forces have successfully carried out an operation targeting King Khaled International Airport in the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh, using a ballistic missile. The strike was direct and caused significant damage to the airport. The armed forces declare that King Khalid International Airport is unsafe. They reiterate their call to all international airlines, staff, and travelers to avoid flying through Saudi airspace—as it is unsafe—with the exception of the airspace over the holy sites in Mecca and Medina.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website