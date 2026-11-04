Ayatollah Khamenei: Strait of Hormuz Exposes US Weakness, Failure to Protect Allies

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz had exposed the treachery and inability of the great powers to defend their proxy regimes.

In a message marking the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance, Sayyed Khamenei said that “Iran’s control over Hormuz and the elimination of US bases in the region constitute a preparatory jihad against imperialism on a regional scale.” He added that, should another war break out, Iran’s response “will take on much greater dimensions if violations are repeated.”

Sayyed Khamenei further stated that the situation in the Gulf, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, had exposed the falsehood of the myth of an invincible America while also revealing the weakness and humiliation of governments that rely on powers other than their own people.

His Eminence stressed that “the only way to achieve absolute deterrence is to continue the strategy of strengthening Iran along the path of comprehensive progress.”

People throughout Iran commemorate the 13th of Aban, observed as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance. https://t.co/Gn4zyZ7pxL — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) November 4, 2026

On another front, Sayyed Khamenei said that strengthening sovereignty and unity among the various fronts in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen heralded the raising of the banner of truth and preparations for a new world order. He noted that “no matter how powerful the front of falsehood may be, it will be unable to withstand the front of truth, and retreat and defeat will be its inevitable fate.”

His Eminence also affirmed that “the Iranian people, through their faith and long experience, will continue along the path that has exposed the forces of global arrogance.” He declared that “America and the forces of domination have suffered an irreversible collapse, both militarily and in terms of global politics, hastening their downfall.”

The leader warned that anyone still placing even the slightest hope in a change of conduct or in political and partisan shifts within the system of domination, or believing that concessions could persuade the United States to abandon its hostility toward the Iranian people, was “profoundly mistaken.”

His Eminence added that “this false perception amounts to ingratitude for the tremendous victories achieved by the Muslim Iranian people through reliance on God, steadfastness, and jihad.”

“The greatest wish of the Great Satan is the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people,” Khamenei continued. “Any inclination, however slight, toward surrendering to the hegemonic enemy would squander the great wealth secured through the blessings of the martyrs’ blood and the sacrifices of all members of the Iranian people. It would also embolden the arrogant enemy to make further demands, wage more wars, and commit further acts of aggression.”

Source: Al-Manar Website