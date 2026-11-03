Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Strike Saudi Airbase and Militia Reinforcements, Drone Disrupts Abha Airport

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram several military operations against the pro-Saudi militias in al-Ara and al-Mudharaba areas as well as Al-Jawf City in addition to Abha airport and Khamis Mushait airbase.

General Saree indicated that a drone and ballistic missiles were used in the attacks and achieved direct hits.

What follows are the texts of the announcements:

By the grace of God, our armed forces have successfully targeted Saudi enemy concentrations in the Ras al-Ara and al-Mudharaba areas—under the command of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi—using a number of ballistic missiles. The strikes were precise, resulting in dozens of enemy personnel killed or wounded, including several commanders.

Our armed forces targeted Saudi enemy concentrations—under the command of Saudi officer Faris al-Shammari—east of Al-Jawf Governorate with a number of ballistic missiles. The strikes were direct, resulting in a large number of casualties (killed and wounded) and the destruction and burning of several military vehicles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two military operations. The first operation targeted Abha International Airport with a drone; the strike was precise and resulted in the disruption of air traffic at the airport. The second operation targeted the Khamis Mushait Air Base with a ballistic missile, scoring a direct hit, by the grace of God.

Source: Al-Manar English Website