IRGC Says Downed Two US Drones near Strait of Hormuz

IRGC Aeospace Force says to have downed two American MQM-170 drones using electronic warfare near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Monday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force said it brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems, bringing the number of captured drones of this type to four.

The IRGC said that Iran now possesses four drones of that model and also said to have intercepted a U.S. MQ-9 drone.

Source: MEHR News Agency