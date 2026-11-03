Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airports

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 48 hours, and by the grace of God, our armed forces have successfully targeted Dammam Airport in two separate phases using two drones.”

General Saree added, “The operation achieved its objective, resulting in the disruption of air traffic at the airport. Additionally, an early-warning radar in Jizan was struck by a drone—a direct hit—and a military transport aircraft at Jizan Airport was also targeted, with the operation successfully achieving its goal, by the grace of God.”