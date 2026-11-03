IRGC: Terrorist Operations Neutralized in Southern Sistan and Baluchestan

According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force, precise intelligence information allowed forces to set an ambush for a terrorist team that had been previously identified and placed under intelligence surveillance before executing a terrorist act.

The statement added that the operation resulted in the killing of one terrorist and the arrest of several others, while the pursuit of remaining fugitive elements is ongoing.

The team had aimed to carry out terrorist attacks on security force headquarters deployed in the region to defend against the aggressive enemy, as well as to block the Zaranbad-Konarak road. These plots were thwarted thanks to the rapid intervention of the Ansar al-Islam forces.

The Quds Force Command reaffirmed that harming the security of the people of Sistan and Baluchestan is a red line, and that terrorist teams carrying out missions on the orders of the defeated enemy remain under close intelligence surveillance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website