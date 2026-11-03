Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian UAV Assembly, storage Sites in Past Day: Top Brass

Russian forces struck Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assembly and storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

“Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, workshops assembling and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Source: Tass News Agency