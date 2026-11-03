General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—carried out 109 airstrikes targeting civilian sites in the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, and Al-Hudaydah, resulting in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks by the Saudi-led aggression against our country, since the current escalation began, to 3,939.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website