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    General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

      Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—carried out 109 airstrikes targeting civilian sites in the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, and Al-Hudaydah, resulting in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.”

      General Saree added, “This brings the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks by the Saudi-led aggression against our country, since the current escalation began, to 3,939.”

      Source: Al-Manar English Website