Russia Looks Forward to Putin, Xi Meeting at APEC Summit: Kremlin

Preparations for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with President of China Xi Jinping at the APEC summit continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The preparation for this meeting is confirmed. We are looking forward to this meeting,” he said. “We are indeed looking forward to summit meetings with our Chinese friends every time,” he said.

The program of stay of the Russian president at the APEC summit is at the stage of preparation for the time being, Peskov noted. “We are in touch primarily with the organizers, with the Chinese side,” the Kremlin Spokesman said.

No details are available thus far on a possible trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping and US leader Donald Trump at the APEC summit, Peskov noted.

“No exact details are available for the time being as regards the possible trilateral meeting,” he added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website