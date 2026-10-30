Iran Accuses UN Human Rights Rapporteur of Whitewashing US, Israeli Crimes

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has criticized the UN special rapporteur’s latest report on human rights in Iran, accusing the mandate of whitewashing crimes committed by the United States and ‘Israel’.

In a post on X on Friday, Baqaei wrote: “Regardless of the politically motivated nature of the mandate imposed on the Human Rights Council by the UK, exploiting the so-called Special Rapporteurship on the Situation of Human Rights in Iran to blame Iran for the crimes committed by the US and ‘Israel’ amounts to nothing less than a deliberate attempt to whitewash aggression, atrocities, and unilateral coercive measures. Such an approach is deeply misleading and profoundly disingenuous.”

The remarks came in response to the latest report by Mai Sato, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, submitted to the UN General Assembly and published on the UN website on October 28. The report, which covered the period from February to August 2026, claimed that US-Israeli military strikes had compounded what she described as “domestic repression” in Iran.

Iran has consistently rejected the mandate of the special rapporteur as politically motivated, arguing that it is used as a tool to advance the agendas of certain Western states rather than to genuinely address human rights concerns.

Source: Iranian media (edite dby Al-Manar)