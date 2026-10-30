General Saree Announces New Operations in Response to Saudi Escalation: Airports, Oil Facilities Under Fire

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced six new operations in response to the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemen.

According to General Saree, the operations targeted Ras Tanura refinery, Aramco facility in Abqaiq, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Rabigh oil refinery, and the headquarters of the Saudi enemy’s troops buildup in the Najran region.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

In response to the brutal Saudi aggression targeting our country and our people, and in retaliation for the recent massacres that claimed the lives of dozens of martyrs and wounded, most of whom were women and children,

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah Almighty’s help, carried out six qualitative military operations.

The first operation targeted the Ras Tanura refinery with a ballistic missile, and the strike was precise, thanks be to Allah.

The second operation targeted the Aramco facility in Abqaiq with a missile, and successfully achieved its objective, thanks be to Allah.

The third operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, with a salvo of missiles, and the strike was precise, thanks be to Allah.

The fourth operation targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam with a drone, and the strike was precise, disrupting air traffic at the airport.

The fifth operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery with a ballistic missile, and the operation successfully achieved its objective, thanks be to Allah.

The sixth operation targeted the headquarters of the Saudi enemy’s troops buildup in the Najran region, resulting in deaths and injuries among Saudi enemy soldiers and buildups.

The Armed Forces affirm their commitment, with Allah’s help and strength, to defending our people and our country, and to continuing their qualitative military operations deep inside Saudi, imposing “a blockade for a blockade” and “an escalation for an escalation”, equation targeting the Saudi enemy’s troop buildups until the aggression stops and the siege on our beloved country is lifted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website