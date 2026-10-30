Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi Arabia Has Returned to Highest Levels of Escalation

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, stated that the Saudi regime has returned to practicing its criminality against the Yemeni people at the highest levels of escalation and tyranny, under American supervision and Zionist push, following what was described as a de-escalation phase since 2022.

Speaking on the anniversary of the martyr, Sayyed al-Houthi noted that the aggression against Yemen—since its inception on March 26, 2015—has been conducted under clear, declared American supervision and Israeli-Zionist push, with British partnership, and that the Saudi regime is the tool executing, funding, and adopting this aggression.

He added that the aggression began under American oversight and was announced from the United States before being announced by Saudi Arabia, continuing to this day. He stressed that the situation now differs from the de-escalation phase, with the Saudi regime returning to the highest levels of escalation and criminality.

He described the Saudi regime as the “horn of Satan and the arrogant Qarun of the era,” stating that these descriptions apply to its practical reality, aggressive, criminal, corrupt, and oppressive behavior.

He emphasized that the Yemeni people carry the banner of jihad for the sake of Allah, facing the aggression since its inception and acting—just like the free and righteous members of the nation—in their faith-based, liberating awakening, refusing to submit to tyrants, the arrogant, and the oppressors among the disbelievers and hypocrites.

He affirmed that the Yemeni people’s actions are legitimate by all accounts, and that they have the right to enjoy freedom, independence, and dignity, and not be subject to Americans, Israelis, British, those with them in the West, or those loyal to them from within the Islamic nation.

He pointed out that enemies grow arrogant, let pride push them into sin, and resort to injustice in their attempts to subdue the Yemeni people, just as they seek to subdue and control the entire nation and enslave it.

He added that they do not want a people, nation, or group that carries the spirit of liberation from tyranny or stands in the face of tyranny, arrogance, injustice, and Zionist evil, which targets the nation with all its arms and entities.

He stated that the Muslim nation is currently facing the highest levels of targeting, and its enemies—foremost among them global Zionism—are moving with all their arms, whether in the American West and its allies, or the Israelis as well.

He warned that anyone who orbits around these enemies, moves with them, aligns with them, and falls under their banner poses a danger to the peoples of the nation. He stressed that the targeted nation needs to act with a level of connection to Allah to receive His support, assistance, and victory.

The Saudi Regime Opens the Skies of the Land of the Two Holy Mosques to Israel While Banning Yemeni Skies to Its Own People

The leader of Ansar Allah affirmed that the Saudi regime opens the airspace of the Two Holy Mosques to Zionists and Israel, while banning Yemeni airspace to the Yemeni people, depriving them of utilizing their airports and traveling, even for patients and everyday life necessities.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the Yemeni people are not asking the Saudi regime to open its airspace to them, but rather to lift the ban on their own country’s airspace. He pointed out that the Saudi regime imposes the strictest siege on the Yemeni people, depriving them of their national wealth of oil and gas and the revenues necessary for public services and salaries.

He added that the Saudi regime commits the most heinous crimes, continues to kill children and women continuously on a daily basis, and destroys all pillars of life, stressing that the Yemeni people are defending themselves, their freedom, dignity, and independence.

He emphasized that the Yemeni position in confronting the Saudi aggression—conducted under American, Israeli, and British supervision—is a just position, and that the Yemeni people have a righteous cause and are an oppressed people, whereas the Saudi regime is the aggressor and killer.

He stated that the Yemeni people are confronting the unjust, aggressive, tyrannical criminal who is besieging them without right and insisting on continuing its aggression and siege, despite the advice of many countries, figures, and bodies to stop the aggression and end the siege.

He affirmed that the Saudi regime is the aggressor without right and is not in a state of self-defense.

Regarding Bab al-Mandab, Sayyed al-Houthi said that “the Saudis raised an uproar” because the Yemeni people restored their sovereignty over their lands there, whereas no such uproar occurred regarding the Zionist enemy’s pursuit of a foothold in Somaliland.

He pointed out that the Somali people need assistance and military intervention to prevent the Zionist enemy from establishing a foothold in their land.

He questioned what some entities describing themselves as religious are offering to the nation, and what their role was when the tragedy of Gaza and the savage Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people reached the worst levels of tyranny, injustice, and genocide.

He said: “Where were those entities during the tragedy of Gaza? What did they do? What did they offer? How did they act? And what was their role?” He stressed that they abandoned the Palestinian people and contributed to discouraging the Islamic nation from fulfilling its sacred duty to support them.

Sayyed al-Houthi Affirms the Formula of “Siege for Siege and Escalation for Escalation” and Calls for Awareness Regarding Saudi Propaganda

The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, emphasized that working to establish the formula of “siege for siege and escalation for escalation” stems from a position of truth and a just cause. He called on the Saudi aggressor to halt its aggression and siege against the dear, Muslim Yemeni people, stressing that continued aggression will only bring it more losses.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the Yemeni people act on the basis of the legitimacy of the Holy Quran and the teachings of Allah, holding fast to their steadfast and principled stance on the major issues of the nation, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause.

He affirmed adherence to this stance in the face of all challenges and risks facing the Islamic nation, its peoples, and countries from the American, Israeli, and enemies of Islam and Muslims.

He added that stopping the aggression and siege is better for the Saudi aggressor, whose continued criminality will only increase its burdens, sins, and responsibility for dangerous consequences in this world and the hereafter.

He stressed that the Yemeni people, through their armed forces at both the official and popular levels, will spare no effort in confronting the unjust, oppressive aggression. He affirmed that, with the success and help of Allah, they are in an advanced position, while the enemy incurs heavy losses every day and places itself in a real predicament and a shameful position through its stubbornness, arrogance, and insistence on continuing the aggression.

He pointed out that the enemy continues to commit horrific daily crimes against the Yemeni people, recalling the heinous crime committed yesterday in the Al-Hazm market and preceding crimes in other markets in Taiz.

He added that the crimes of killing children and women in the Al-Hazm and Taiz markets and elsewhere continue every day, increasing the perpetrator’s sins and bringing upon it Allah’s wrath and anger.

He affirmed that the great grievance of the Yemeni people—being in a position of truth and possessing a just cause—is among the reasons Allah will grant them victory, help them, and support them.

Sayyed al-Houthi called on the Arab and Islamic peoples to be aware of Saudi fabrications, slander, and all false propaganda, stating that “the Saudi regime lies, and the Saudi regime is corrupt/transgressive.”

He clarified that the term “Saudi” in his speech refers to the Saudi regime, not the people in the Arabian Peninsula, describing the regime as “corrupt, criminal, arrogant, hypocritical, and an agent” that serves the enemies of Islam and Muslims and works for the benefit of Zionism.

He stressed the necessity for Arab and Islamic peoples to have insight and awareness regarding the slogans, propaganda, slander, fabrications, and lies raised by the Saudi regime.

The Aggression Aims to Subdue Yemen, and the Saudi Regime Dedicates the Wealth of the Peninsula to Fund and Execute It

The leader of Ansar Allah emphasized that the aggression and siege aim to subjugate the Yemeni people to America, Israel, and Britain, and to Zionist control. He noted that the Saudi regime undertakes, funds, and executes the aggression, harnessing the vast energy, capabilities, and wealth of the Arabian Peninsula for this purpose.

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the Saudi aggression and unjust siege deprive the Yemeni people of their national wealth, despite their urgent need for it to provide salaries, public services, health, and education services. He stressed that depriving the “people of Yemen of faith and wisdom” of these resources is an act of aggression and injustice.

He added that the aggression against Yemen serves America, Israel, Britain, Zionist entities, and the disbelieving West, falling within Western policies and orientations aimed at destroying the nation and drowning it in conflicts, crises, and problems to further fragment it.

He stressed that the Saudi regime insists on continuing its aggression—which it began without any justification and lacks any legitimacy since its start on March 26, 2015, until today—without any cause justifying aggression against Yemen or targeting its people.

He pointed out that the people of the Arabian Peninsula should have enjoyed their vast wealth and achieved a genuine renaissance, but instead, it is being harnessed to serve America, Israel, and Britain, and to destroy the nation and target its peoples.

He explained that the enemies make the Saudi regime a facade for the aggression, through which it carries out its functional role in funding, execution, and adoption, because such aggression requires massive funding and great capabilities.

He stated that they need an influential facade in the Arab and Islamic arenas—one that is accepted as being Arab and Muslim—to attract others into this conflict, aggression, and unjust stance against the Yemeni people.

He added that many gullible individuals and some haters rush to partner in this injustice, criminality, and aggression, with some deliberately participating despite knowing the facts, targeting a Muslim people considered among the most authentic Arab and Islamic peoples in their belonging to faith.

The Demands of the Yemeni People: Halt Aggression and Siege, and Lift the Saudi Regime’s Hand from Sovereign Wealth

The leader of Ansar Allah affirmed that the demand of the Yemeni people is clear: stopping the aggression and siege, lifting the Saudi regime’s hand from the sovereign wealth it controls and deprives the people of, and leaving them their right to freedom and independence.

Sayyed al-Houthi said that the Saudi regime commits the most heinous crimes against the Yemeni people, with every day witnessing clear crimes and the killing of children and women. He noted that it even pursues remote and modest homes amid the extremely difficult conditions the people live in, killing their inhabitants.

He added that the Saudi regime commits murder against an oppressed and persecuted people without right, targets all pillars of life, and practices continuous destruction of schools, service facilities, and civil infrastructure, while insisting on continuing the aggression and siege without justification.

He explained that the Saudi regime is not content with utilizing the capabilities and wealth of the people of the peninsula in the aggression against Yemen, but also seeks to mobilize others to join it in continuing the aggression, criminality, injustice, and tyranny.

He noted that the Saudi regime harnesses the wealth of the peninsula’s people to wage war on Yemen and provide trillions to its enemies: America, Israel, and Britain.

He said that the Saudi regime launches horrific slanders and moves many slogans to recruit and mobilize within the nation, acting to deepen divisions and dispersion among its children, while using sectarian slogans to recruit within Takfiri circles.

He added that the Takfiri industry always directs its compass of hostility where the Americans want, and does not move in the correct, clear direction, as seen in the Palestinian cause, Palestinian grievances, and confronting the Israeli Zionist enemy.

He emphasized that the Takfiri industry does not move to confront the Israeli enemy no matter what it does, nor regarding the scale of the battle and grievance in فلسطين (Palestine), as happened in Gaza.

He pointed out that the Saudi regime mobilizes this type of people to serve America, and that both the Americans and Saudis admitted to moving them to serve American interests and upon the request of the US and the West.

Accusing Yemen of Targeting Holy Sites Is Fabricated Slander Used to Commit Crimes and Deepen Divisions Among Muslims

The leader of Ansar Allah affirmed that the Saudi regime’s accusation against the Yemeni people of targeting Islamic holy sites—Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah—is a “great slander” employed to commit further crimes, deepen divisions, and sow them widely among the nation.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the Saudi regime launched this slander against “Yemen of faith, wisdom, jihad, honor, values, and morals,” despite the Yemeni people’s authenticity in their faith-based affiliation, values, morals, and well-known stance in supporting Islam and Muslims, and zeal for Islamic holy sites.

He explained that the slander regarding the Yemeni people targeting the holy sites is exposed to anyone with a grain of awareness, insight, and correct understanding, and that some could have paused and verified it before rushing to issue flawed judgments about it.

He added that some who receive this slander know its reality and are certain it is a fabrication, even admitting this in conversations with Yemeni figures and entities, yet they do not care about receiving and adopting it.

He noted that the motives for adopting this slander vary between material gains and interests with the Saudi regime, intense hatred, and sectarian complexes.

He stressed that the Saudi regime, by launching this accusation, seeks to harm Islamic holy sites and strike at their standing and moral value within the nation, employing it in its unjust, criminal moves and in serving the enemies of Islam.

He expressed great astonishment at the movement of this “unjust, client, traitorous regime” in service of the enemies of Islam, stressing that Islamic holy sites—foremost among them Makkah and Al-Madinah—are among the most important factors of unity among Muslims.

He clarified that all Muslims agree on glorifying Islamic holy sites, sanctifying them, and connecting with them in their religious rituals. They are tied to obligations, rites, and acts of worship, possessing a known sanctity for the entire nation without exception.

He added that Islamic holy sites are general landmarks for all Muslims, connected to everyone belonging to Islam, the Quran, and the Prophet. He asserted that no group residing there has additional rights or exclusive jurisdiction as if they own the Sacred House and those holy sites.

Islamic Holy Sites Do Not Belong to the Saudi Regime, and the Yemeni People Will Not Target Their Holy Sites

The leader of Ansar Allah stressed that Islamic holy sites do not belong to the Saudi regime, but are Islamic landmarks that Muslims equally share a connection to. He emphasized that the Yemeni people will not target their holy sites, and that accusing them of doing so is false slander with no basis in truth.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated that he affirmed this stance in previous speeches, affirms it today, and will affirm it in future speeches, clarifying that Muslims vary in their level of glorifying and sanctifying the holy sites, and that the Yemeni people are among the foremost peoples in glorifying the rituals of Allah and sanctifying Islamic holy sites.

He added: “By the grace of Allah, in our creed, principles, and culture, we are among the greatest Muslims in sanctifying holy sites and glorifying the rituals of Allah.” He noted that faith, Islamic, value, and moral considerations are coupled with the wisdom mentioned in the prophetic tradition: “And wisdom is Yemeni.”

He questioned whether any member of the nation, when having a problem with the Saudi regime, could ever think of doing something against Islamic holy sites, pointing out that even fools and tyrants belonging to Islam did not think of targeting them despite having problems with regimes.

He added: “What would drive the Yemeni people to target holy sites that are their own holy sites, and who sanctify them more than the Saudis?” He stressed that the Saudi regime does not glorify the holy sites, but rather exploits and invests in them politically, economically, and commercially, employing them to gain influence and serve the enemies of Islam and Muslims.

He emphasized that the Yemeni people, authentic in their faith affiliation and great in their values, morals, and belonging to Islam, will not target their holy sites; they are their holy sites before anyone else’s, and they sanctify them more than the Saudi regime does, just as they are holy sites for all Muslims.

He said: “We have no problem with either the holy sites or the Islamic nation, and those are our holy sites,” explaining that the Yemeni people carry a feeling of glorification toward them, connect with them in religious rituals, and hold them in a grand position in their creed, culture, principles, and everything.

He affirmed that the lowest level of thought and reflection is enough even for “the most foolish fool in our Islamic world” to realize that the Saudi slander is false and baseless, and that some people’s acceptance of this slander under the guise of religious or scholarly or political leadership is governed by other motives.

He pointed out that some accept what the Saudi regime offers to support its stance out of motives of hatred, malice, or material and political ties, stressing that entities adopting slander with these motives and ties play a negative role in the reality of the nation.

Sayyed al-Houthi Denies the Siege of Taiz City and Confirms the Armed Forces Do Not Target the People of the Southern Governorates

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi affirmed that the city of Taizz is not besieged, and that the field is open for the entry of food, medicine, and humanitarian needs to its residents, and even to groups affiliated with the Saudi regime. He stressed that the ban is restricted to the entry of weapons to the militias loyal to it that kill the Yemeni people.

Sayyed al-Houthi stated on the anniversary of the martyr that the Saudi regime’s allegations regarding the siege of Taizz city are “false and fabricated,” and that anyone wishing to verify the absence of a siege can go to the city and ascertain this truth.

He added that the Saudi regime and the loyalist faction it leads—which he described as “traitorous to its people and homeland”—lie about Taizz city and deliberately engage in forgery and slander. He reiterated that what is prohibited is only the entry of weapons, while the field remains open for food, medicine, and other humanitarian needs.

He praised the residents of Taiz governorate—”Taiz of glory”—describing them as family and relatives who took an honorable stance alongside the armed forces.

He reassured the people of the southern governorates, saying: “We reassure our people and loved ones in the southern governorates that they are not targeted by the armed forces,” clarifying that the target is solely Saudi deployments led by Saudi officers moving to kill the Yemeni people.

Regarding solidarity stances, he praised the positive and honorable stance of the free people of the nation and the world in speaking the word of truth and standing in solidarity with the oppressed Yemeni people. He called for solidarity with them in all available and possible forms and for speaking the word of truth.

He affirmed that the Yemeni people are not dismayed by the stances of those who pander to enemies and collude with them, adopting and standing on the side of falsehood. He clarified that they harm themselves, shoulder terrible burdens, and participate in criminality of all kinds.

He stressed that anyone supporting Saudi aggression becomes a partner in the crimes committed by the Saudi aggressor, including the killing of children and women.

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the Yemeni people rely on Allah and trust Him, regardless of the scale of challenges and risks, depending on Him as the best helper, saying: “Sufficient for us is Allah, and He is the best Disposer of affairs; He is the best protector and the best helper.”

Targeting More Than 14,000 Agricultural Fields with American Bombs, While the Saudi Regime Harnesses Wealth to Fund Aggression

The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stated that the Saudi aggression targets crops and livestock, including agricultural fields, confirming that more than 14,000 agricultural fields were targeted by the Saudi regime with American bombs to burn and destroy them.

Sayyed al-Houthi added on the anniversary of the martyr that Saudi criminality is practiced daily, clearly and explicitly, under American supervision and a declared Israeli role. He noted that officials, including Americans, spoke about this role, and that Trump himself witnessed the Israeli enemy’s cooperation with the Saudi regime in the aggression against Yemen.

He confirmed the existence of an Israeli-Zionist partnership in the aggression, noting that some speak of cooperation involving intelligence sharing and target identification.

He explained that the American, Israeli, and British roles consist of supervision, target identification, planning, and management, while the Saudi regime undertakes execution, funding, and adoption. This is because they want the aggression to have an Arab facade belonging to Islam and possessing the necessary capabilities for aggression of this scale, which requires very large resources.

He said that the American, Israeli, and British managed to obtain an Arab-Islamic facade from within the nation that executes, adopts, and funds the aggression, with the Saudi regime presenting itself as a Muslim entity undertaking these roles and providing the aggression with everything necessary.

He pointed out that the Saudi regime moves in the aggression, expends its energy and capabilities on a large scale, and harnesses its control over the Arabian Peninsula and its immense wealth to attack a Muslim people.

He added that the Saudi regime provided trillions of dollars from the wealth of the Arabian Peninsula to the Americans, harnessing this immense wealth in the aggression against the Yemeni people, exterminating them, killing their children and women, and destroying their homes and the pillars of life in Yemen.

The Nation’s Neglect of Its Duties Enabled Tyrants to Spread Injustice, While America Deploys Its Capabilities Against Peoples

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi affirmed that the nation’s neglect of its sacred duties for centuries enabled tyrants, giants, and oppressors to spread injustice and corruption, stressing that the nation needs jihad to fend off the evil of the wicked, tyrants, and criminals, protect the people, and liberate them from the hegemony of tyranny.

Sayyed al-Houthi said on the anniversary of the martyr that the alternative to jihad for the sake of Allah is the state of domestication that subjects the nation to tyrants, oppressors, and the arrogant, while enemies covet its control, resources, and homeland.

He explained that any people wanting glory, safety, protection, and immunity must possess the power and capability to confront any aggression targeting them, noting that among the results and fruits of jihad is the establishment of values of truth, justice, and goodness in society.

He added that any people, no matter how peaceful and desiring good for those around them, will not escape the evil of the wicked. He cited the Palestinian people, who—before the British and then Zionist occupation—had no hostile stance against Jews or Britain, but were an oppressed people targeted from the start by the British and Jews driven by ambitions and evil motives.

He addressed the effects of the nation’s neglect of its duties, explaining that tyrants and oppressors filled the world with injustice, tyranny, evil, and corruption, and that criminals troubled human societies’ lives, filling them with afflictions, sorrows, and crises, turning human social life into a crisis-ridden life of grievances, corruption, and crimes.

He pointed out that tyrants and the wicked, whenever empowered, direct all their capabilities and power against people and their lives. He noted the existence of entities possessing immense material resources, huge military and economic capabilities, and others with vast capacities across all fields and domains.

He affirmed that these powers and entities, to the extent of their possessed capabilities, resources, and influence, turned to employing them in tyranny, criminality, and oppressing human societies.

He questioned: “If America were among the forces of goodness and righteousness, and employed all those immense resources for the benefit of human societies, what would reality look like?” He stressed that it instead employed all its capabilities to oppress human societies across wide areas of the earth.

He added that America even used nuclear weapons and atomic bombs to kill hundreds of thousands of children, women, adults, and youth, and works on designing the most lethal and destructive weapons to target cities.

He stressed that cities are not military camps, and residential neighborhoods are inhabited by civilian human societies, whereas the Americans are keen, with their immense capabilities, to design the most lethal weapons to destroy cities and exterminate their populations.

He also pointed out that America employs media capabilities to spread misguidance, corruption, domesticate peoples, delude them, and corrupt them.

America and ‘Israel’ Raise Deceptive Slogans While Their Practices Reveal Systemic Tyranny

The leader of Ansarullah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stressed that America and ‘Israel’ raise deceptive slogans to peoples to promote the injustice, falsehood, ambitions, and tyranny they practice, while their practical reality reveals the extent of injustice, criminality, and systemic tyranny as a continuous behavior and accompanying trait of their actions and crimes.

Sayyed al-Houthi said that America, ‘Israel’, and the disbelieving West around them raise deceptive slogans, and that America and Israel promote their actions under slogans of liberating peoples, economic prosperity, freedom, human rights, and others, while their practices reveal the reality of where they are heading.

He added that dark Zionism carries the banner of Satan, moving with injustice, criminality, and corruption in human society.

He explained that the forces of evil and criminality focus on presenting deceptive slogans for their unjust, false, and criminal moves with the aim of deceiving societies and peoples, and that forces of tyranny attempt through these slogans to subjugate peoples, justify their committed crimes, and promote the falsehood they are heading toward.

He noted that these forces raise deceptive slogans in speech, while their practical direction is crystal clear in evil, criminality, and tyranny.

Discussing Quranic connotations, Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that the Holy Quran presents an important classification and evaluation of two categories with the most prominent roles in real life: there is a role to serve evil, and a role to serve goodness, truth, and righteousness for this life.

He added that there is a category performing a dangerous, destructive, and bad role in human societies, explaining that blessed Quranic verses present two models, one of which moves carrying slogans through which it seeks to deceive people.

He affirmed that the faithful nation confronts enemies no matter their capabilities, might, tyranny, and criminality, and that the injustice and corruption they embody constitute a greater motivation to confront them and counter their tyranny, evil, and criminality.

He stressed that the ultimate outcome confirmed by Allah in the Quran is for the pious, right here in this world, even if phases of difficulties, suffering, and sacrifices pass them by. He noted that the verse “And they changed not [their commitment] [in the original Arabic: وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]” represents a title of honesty, steadfastness, and uprightness.

The Saudi Regime Serves American and Western Policies, While the Israeli Enemy Targets the Pillars of Life in Gaza and Lebanon

The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed that the Saudi regime operates within the framework of American and Western policies, orientations, and the positions they desire, pointing out that the Israeli enemy’s practices against the Palestinian people and other peoples represent the decimation of crops and livestock and the destruction of the pillars of life.

Sayyed al-Houthi said on the anniversary of the martyr that there are entities, regimes, powers, formations, and groups belonging to Islam that have a clear connection and close relations with America and the West, and that some of them present themselves explicitly and openly as allies to them.

He added that the Saudi regime presents itself and declares that it is an ally to America and the West, and an ally to their direction in what they embody of criminality and tyranny, stressing that it works, in its entire program within the nation, to serve their policies, orientations, and desired positions.

He addressed the drift toward corruption on earth, explaining that it includes people’s lives, values, and morals, and targets the stability of their lives in political, economic, social, and all other fields, alongside working to drain society of the values of goodness, righteousness, success, and faith values and morals.

He pointed out that the enemies’ practices in tyranny include decimating crops and livestock and destroying the pillars of life, including economic pillars, stressing that the Israeli enemy’s practices against the Palestinian people and other peoples embody this approach.

Discussing Lebanon, he said that what the Israeli enemy did and is doing represents the decimation of crops, targeting agriculture, farmers, and agricultural fields. Its targeting is not limited to farms, but extends to mountains, including forest trees and others.

He added that the Israeli enemy practices comprehensive destruction targeting all pillars of life, attempting to turn areas into complete ruins with no pillars of life remaining.

He affirmed that what the Israeli enemy did in Gaza represents the decimation of crops and livestock and the destruction of all pillars of life, alongside targeting people with extermination and killing.

The Culture of Domestication and Surrender Strips the Nation of Power and Fails to Face the Threat of Tyrannical Forces

The leader of Ansar Allah affirmed that the culture of domestication and surrender strips people of all elements of power and increases the nation’s weakness. He questioned the ability of those carrying this culture to face the group that spreads corruption on earth, decimates crops and livestock, and commits the most heinous crimes without heeding any consideration.

Sayyed al-Houthi said that America’s crimes in the Islamic world and other societies consist of comprehensive destruction, extermination, tyranny, might that excludes no one, and extremely horrific criminality.

He added that tyrannical forces insist on false positions, injustice, and criminality, and that this insistence also reflects the trait of arrogance, stressing that this group poses a danger to human society through its motives and criminal practices.

Sayyed al-Houthi described the global reality as crisis-ridden, full of injustice, tyranny, and criminality, wherein all forms of tyranny are practiced. He pointed out that this group has its criminal presence in societies, whether from within the nation and those affiliated with Islam, or from outside it.

He explained that the Quranic expression “And of the people [وَمِنَ النَّاسِ]” carries a broad meaning through which Allah grants the necessary insight not to be deceived by any group heading toward criminality, tyranny, and evil, no matter the slogans they use to deceive people, as long as their direction is based on corruption on earth.

He pointed out that this group heads toward decimating crops and livestock and committing the most horrific, terrible crimes, heeding no consideration, and questioned: “Who can stand in the face of this group? Is it those who carry the culture of domestication and the culture of surrender?”

In contrast, Sayyed al-Houthi explained that the reformist model—which brings good to people and seeks to fend off evil from them—is also from among the people and the reality of human society, and performing this role is not contingent upon angels descending from outside or waiting for them to come to earth to assume it.

He added that there are societies that want goodness, seek righteousness, and walk in their lives on the basis of righteousness, guidance, goodness, and success, stressing that the group moving to confront those who sabotage, corrupt, and decimate crops and livestock carries a high faith-based spirit.

The Nation Must Establish Justice and Protect the Weak, and Its Losses Are Greater When It Abandons Moving for the Sake of Allah

The leader of Ansar Allah, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed that the nation must strive to establish justice in the global reality, protect oppressed peoples, and work to guide them and reform them. He stressed that taking a stand for the sake of Allah holds great importance for the happiness of human societies.

Sayyed al-Houthi said that the forces of evil and tyranny filled the world with sadness, evil, tyranny, criminality, and grievances, making most of the human reality a true tragedy.

He explained that the nation incurs its greatest losses when it does not move for the sake of Allah, as enemies exterminate it, and it faces persecution, injustice, killing, and subjugation, bearing very large losses without fruit. He added that when it is not in a fruitful position, it becomes vulnerable to being subjugated and crushed by enemies, incurring massive losses.

He pointed out that the fear of killing may hinder many people from moving for the sake of Allah, and that martyrdom—with its bliss and great honor—represents a major incentive to move and engage in jihad for the sake of Allah, treating this psychological obstacle so that a person charges forward resolutely in His cause.

Discussing the rank of martyrs, he affirmed that among their great bliss is that they are in a permanent state of joy and happiness—a state that may not even exist in real human life on earth—and they rejoice, amidst their bliss, for their fellow travelers treading the same path and way.

He explained that part of the martyrs’ joy stems from the bliss they are in, and another part from their rejoicing over what their companions will attain, stressing that they have transitioned to a happy, blissful life free of all troubles, feeling no regret or loss.

Sayyed al-Houthi added that what Allah has prepared for the martyrs of bliss and honor is higher than human wishes and surpasses imagination, and they rejoice over the great, eternal, and lasting bliss Allah will grant them in their future.

He pointed out that what martyrs used to hear about regarding great reward and immense virtue, they are now witnessing, seeing, and observing, and that the extension of a martyr’s life is eternal life in great happiness, immense bliss, and great honor.

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that martyrdom is, at the same time, great solace to the families of martyrs, and that Allah reassured these families regarding the future and station of their children as martyrs in His cause who attain this great honor.

The Spirit of Giving and Martyrdom Enhances the Nation’s Steadfastness and Prevents Its Breaking Before Tyrants

The leader of Ansar Allah emphasized that the spirit of giving and martyrdom for the sake of Allah elevates the nation to confront the fiercest tyrants and wickedest villains, helping it bear hardships and stand firm against challenges no matter their level. He stressed that a nation carrying this spirit with insight, clarity, and correct awareness does not break before criminals and tyrants.

Sayyed al-Houthi said that this high faith-based spirit places the nation in an advanced and strong position in confronting tyrants, giants, and oppressors, so it does not break before their might and injustice no matter the level of challenges.

He pointed out that tyrants, giants, and wicked ones resort to means of tyranny and might to crush peoples and target the weak, practicing crimes of extermination, killing, and comprehensive targeting of people, young and old. He stressed that a nation moving within the framework of a just stance, just causes, and a direction consistent with the Holy Quran remains steadfast and unbroken.

He added that Allah grants the striving, sacrificing nation in His cause glory, immunity, victory, and strength, making it live in true freedom so it does not submit to tyrants, the arrogant, and oppressors.

Discussing the rank of the martyr, he clarified that he enjoys great honor, immense happiness, a blissful life with his Lord, and great care from Allah’s mercy, grace, bounty, and generosity beyond what a human can imagine.

He explained that when the nation carries this awareness, culture, insight, and grasps these Quranic concepts, the families of martyrs within it take pride in what they offered for the sake of Allah, remaining patient, persevering, and extremely proud that their children are martyrs in His cause.

He affirmed that striving societies remain steadfast no matter how many martyrs they offer, only increasing in steadfastness, determination, perseverance, and resolute struggle for the sake of Allah.

He pointed out that the logic of martyrs’ relatives expresses steadfastness, patience for the sake of Allah, and endurance regarding what they offered in His cause, and their expressions and those of their striving society reflect strength, resilience, resolve, and pride in martyrs and sacrifices.

Sayyed al-Houthi addressed what Allah promised the striving nation in His cause of goodness in this world and the hereafter, and the glory, strength, and empowerment He bestows upon it. He affirmed that Paradise is the guaranteed eternal future, containing the finest and purest bliss that surpasses all temptations others might offer.

He added that many people rush to the position of falsehood, serving it, and supporting injustice and criminality due to trivial temptations, stressing that these temptations equal nothing compared to what the nation striving for the sake of Allah receives.

The Spirit of Martyrdom Liberates the Nation from Fear and Prevents Tyrants from Humiliating or Dominating It

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi affirmed that the spirit of martyrdom liberates peoples from the captivity of fear, elevating the nation’s launch and effectiveness, and stressing that tyrants cannot, alongside this spirit, humiliate the nation or dominate it.

On the anniversary of the martyr, Sayyed al-Houthi extended greetings of pride, veneration, and appreciation to all patient, persevering families of martyrs, affirming that the Yemeni people commemorate this occasion as a dear occasion with faith-based value, deriving its sanctity, greatness, and importance from the sanctity Allah placed upon martyrdom and martyrs in His cause.

He said that the Yemeni people commemorate the occasion while presenting convoys of martyrs every day, protecting the banner of jihad for the sake of Allah, and confronting the onslaught of the arrogant, unjust, criminal tyrant who aggresses against them without right, through injustice, aggression, tyranny, and arrogance.

He stressed that the Yemeni people are steadfast in their stance and in their liberating awakening, walking upon the path of truth, liberated from the control of the dark, arrogant tyrant. He explained that commemorating the occasion annually aims to cement the Quranic concept of martyrdom for the sake of Allah.

He clarified that the spirit of the Yemeni people acquires great importance in breaking the chains of fear and shackles that tyrants, giants, oppressors, and the arrogant attempt to shackle the peoples of the Islamic nation with, in order to domesticate them, facilitate controlling them, managing them, and enslaving them.

He added that the Yemeni people, by commemorating this occasion, further enhance this spirit—a spirit that liberates peoples from the captivity of fear and places the nation at a high degree of launch and effectiveness.

He pointed out that martyrs for the sake of Allah are inspiring models in their giving, morals, values, and steadfastness, and that the nation draws great patience, giving, and steadfastness from them in confronting tyranny.

Sayyed al-Houthi explained that Allah’s instructions and launching in His cause, on all levels, are the most sublime, directing humans to move within the framework of a just stance and a just cause, and for the sake of establishing values of goodness, truth, and justice. He affirmed that these instructions do not involve injustice to people, tyranny, or anything that distorts or discredits human direction.

In contrast, he pointed out that the starting points of many people in their stances within the human arena contain many negatives, negative motives, and bad goals, and that many forces move for the sake of injustice, control, acquisition, tyranny, brutality, and ambitions—a state wide-spread among major countries and entities possessing immense capabilities.

He added that the ruling visions governing the movement of many forces are often dark visions and contain what does not befit humanity.

He affirmed that the nation, when moving for the sake of Allah, liberates itself from the control of the tyrant, oppressors, arrogant, criminals, and corruptors, acquiring immunity and divine support and aid from Allah.

He said that “our opponents whom we fight and whom Allah commands us to fight are the wicked criminals, tyrants, corruptors, oppressors, and the arrogant,” explaining that their criminality and tyranny target human societies and the nation with the goal of enslavement, injustice, humiliation, and violating sanctities.

He stressed that jihad for the sake of Allah achieves true freedom for the nation from the control of tyrants, oppressors, criminals, the arrogant, corruptors, and wicked ones, placing it in a position of strength to counter their evil, criminality, tyranny, corruption, and injustice.

He affirmed that the nation, alongside jihad and taking the means of victory, receives Allah’s aid and support, becoming an immune, proud nation impervious to oppressors.

Source: Al-Manar English Website