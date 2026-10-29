Hezbollah Felicitates Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Welcomes UN Resolution Calling for Ending US Blockade on Cuba

Hezbollah extended its warmest congratulations to His Excellency Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory in the presidential elections and the renewal of the Brazilian people’s confidence in him, reflecting their democratic will and choices.

While congratulating President Lula on this victory, Hezbollah commended his positions in support of the just causes of peoples and their right to freedom and self-determination, particularly the Palestinian cause, his opposition to American hegemony, and his honorable positions condemning the genocidal war committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people. Moreover, Hezbollah viewed the Brazilian people’s renewal of confidence in President Lula as confirmation of their commitment to independent national choices, free from foreign hegemony and dictates.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah also welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution calling for an end to the American blockade imposed on Cuba, and congratulated the Cuban people on this victory for justice and truth after decades of blockade, pressure, and injustice.

The Resistance Party further affirmed that the American approach based on blockades, interference in other countries’ affairs, and subjugation of their peoples constitutes international terrorism and a violation of human rights.

“It exposes the falsehood of American claims about defending democracy and freedoms, a policy that the international community must confront to preserve what remains of the principles of international and humanitarian law. In this context, Hezbollah commends positions calling for respect for international law, rejection of wars and aggression, and support for the rights of peoples and their just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s right to freedom, self-determination, and resistance to occupation.”

Hezbollah affirmed its aspiration to strengthen friendly and cooperative relations between Lebanon, Brazil, and Cuba in ways that serve their peoples’ interests, help consolidate the values of sovereignty, independence, and justice, and build international relations based on mutual respect and rejection of hegemonic policies.

Source: Al-Manar English Website