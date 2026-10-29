Iran Ready to Defend Itself, Keeps Door Open to Diplomacy: FM

Iran is not abandoning the diplomatic track, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, stressing that while the country is fully prepared to defend itself, it continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araqchi said Iran is reviewing ideas that could ensure implementation of its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in an even shorter timeframe and break the standoff with the United States.

“While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed,” he wrote.

“We remain in close and ongoing contact with intermediaries to review ideas that can ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week.”

He said such a reopening could take place even faster than envisaged under the seven-day plan put forward by Iran in September.

Under the proposal, relayed to the US through Qatar, Tehran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations with Washington within a week if its conditions were accepted.

The US would end the aggression against Iran, lift the naval blockade, ease restrictions on Iranian oil exports and release its frozen assets within five days. Iran would then reopen Hormuz to commercial shipping on the sixth day and resume talks with the US on the seventh day for a final deal.

Source: Tasnim news agency