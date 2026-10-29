Ayatollah Khamenei Sets Out Priorities: Economic Resilience, National Unity and Conditions for Ending War

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has emphasized economic resilience, public welfare, national unity, sustainable security and the protection of Iran’s national interests as key priorities amid the war with the United States and the Israeli regime.

The priorities emerged from separate meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei.

During a meeting with Pezeshkian in August, the Leader and the president discussed public livelihood needs, the war’s consequences, military developments, employment, housing, foreign economic relations, and the management of domestic currency, foreign exchange and energy resources. Pezeshkian also stressed reforming energy consumption and preventing winter gas and electricity cuts.

At a meeting with Ghalibaf in October, the Leader emphasized strengthening national power, preserving social cohesion and unity, and maintaining the public’s informed and deterrent presence in nightly public gatherings. Ghalibaf later told parliament that the Leader was in good health.

In his meeting with Mohseni Eje’i, the Leader highlighted expanding justice, protecting public rights and effectively combating corruption as ways to strengthen public trust and social capital.

During talks with Rezaei, the Leader described the Supreme National Security Council and its secretariat as a crossroads of national policymaking, emphasizing the interconnectedness of culture, politics, economics and security.

The meetings also addressed military, economic and cognitive warfare, sustainable security, and Iran’s conditions for ending the conflict.

Across these meetings, the Leader emphasized pursuing the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front by securing the conditions set out by Iranian officials for ending the war and bringing the current state of neither war nor peace to an end.

Source: Iranian media (edite dby Al-Manar)