IRGC Shoots Down US MQ-1 Drone Near Strait of Hormuz, Marks 14th Interception

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-1 drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement published on the force’s official website.

The drone was brought down by the IRGC Aerospace Division using an advanced air defense system operating within Iran’s integrated air defense network, the statement said. It marked the 14th advanced MQ-1 drone intercepted and destroyed by Iranian forces.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions, with Iran describing its actions as defensive measures in response to what it calls a US-Israeli war of aggression against the country launched on February 28. As part of those measures, the Islamic Republic has assumed control of the Strait of Hormuz and imposed regulations on maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against using routes it has not authorized, underscoring the increasingly volatile security environment around one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints.

Source: Iranian media (edite dby Al-Manar)