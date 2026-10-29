General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “The Saudi air force carried out 101 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Dhalea, Al-Mahwit, and Lahj. The attacks were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, as well as missile attacks launched from Najran. The attacks left dozens of people dead and wounded, including women and children.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against our country since the start of the escalation to 3,480.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website