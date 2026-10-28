Pezeshkian, Putin Pledge to Deepen Iran-Russia Ties in Key Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum on October 27, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, with energy, oil and gas development, economic exchanges, and joint projects topping their agenda during a meeting on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Pezeshkian said that “multilateralism is a response to unilateral US actions.”

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“Unilateral US actions have demonstrated the need to strengthen multilateralism and interaction among countries under sanctions,” he added.

He said countries in the region that do not depend on the United States “have the ability and the will to resolve regional challenges.”

“This shared will provides an opportunity to develop scientific, economic, industrial, cultural, security, and military relations,” Pezeshkian said.

Iran’s president also noted that, at the request of the Russian foreign minister, authorization had been granted to establish a representative office for Russian state media in Iran, adding that implementation arrangements were underway.

For his part, Putin praised the contribution of the late Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to the establishment of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

“We remember him with great respect and gratitude,” Putin said.

Source: Al-Manar Website