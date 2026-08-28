Iran: All States Are Obliged to Refrain from Implementing Unilateral US Sanctions

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the US sanctions policies and declared that all states are obligated to refrain from implementing the unlawful sanctions, which violate the United Nations Charter.

The full statement is as follows:

In continuation of its hostile and unlawful policies against Iran, the United States government unveiled on Monday, August 24, 2025, a new wave of economic terrorism under the title of “Operation Economic Outcast”—an act that amounts to state terrorism by the United States against Iran and the international community.

The US exploitation of the dollar as a lever to intimidate other countries into complying with its interventionist policies, which violate international law with respect to Iran, constitutes a violation of the national sovereignty and the right to self-determination of all member states of the United Nations. US sanctions against Iran, by their very nature and consequences, constitute a gross violation of the UN Charter.

These sanctions contravene the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States and the principle of non-obstruction of cooperation among States, as affirmed inter alia in paragraph 2(c) of the “Declaration on the Inadmissibility of Intervention and Interference in the Internal Affairs of States” (General Assembly Resolution 36/103 of December 9, 1981) and the “Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States” (General Assembly Resolution 2625 of October 24, 1970).

The declaration of economic war against Iran is a continuation of the aggressive war that the United States and the Zionist regime have waged over the past year and a half under baseless pretexts, jeopardizing regional and international peace and security. These measures all constitute violations of international law. Regrettably, the indifference and complacency of the United Nations system and its member states in the face of these egregious violations by the United States and the Zionist regime have fostered a highly dangerous pattern of lawlessness and the perpetration of the most serious international crimes, the consequences of which threaten the entire human civilization.

“Operation Economic Outcast” is in itself proof of the criminal intent of its architects and executors to inflict suffering on the Iranian people and to deprive Iranian citizens of their fundamental human rights. It therefore constitutes an international crime and a crime against humanity. This policy is a clear violation of the fundamental rules of human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration and the International Covenants on Human Rights, and is contrary to Article 1, Paragraph 2, of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

US sanctions also constitute a continuing violation of the International Court of Justice’s order of October 3, 2018, which required the United States to remove all obstacles and restrictions on the free flow of trade, including food and agricultural products, medicine and medical devices, equipment and essential services for civil aviation safety, and associated funds. This new US sanctions policy creates a new situation, and it is imperative that the international community, including the organs of the United Nations, take the necessary measures to uphold the rule of law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

US economic sanctions against Iran, regardless of their nomenclature, are entirely unlawful and unjustifiable measures that violate the United Nations Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights. All states are accordingly obliged to refrain from implementing such sanctions. Furthermore, all states are obligated to refrain from recognizing or endorsing the situations or effects arising from these unlawful measures.

Participation in the implementation of unilateral US sanctions against Iran amounts to complicity in the imposition of one State’s unlawful will upon independent states and the disruption of their legitimate economic and trade relations. This would constitute complicity in undermining the most fundamental principle of the UN Charter, namely respect for the sovereign equality of states.

While condemning US economic terrorism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the determination of the Iranian nation to utilize all capacities to defend the homeland against the military–economic onslaught and the combined US–Israeli attack. The Iranian nation, resolute and united, relying upon its immense civilizational heritage, its inspiring religious and national teachings, and the invaluable experiences of recent decades, will undoubtedly repel the malice of the enemies and will, day by day, add to the strength and authority of our homeland.

Source: IRNA