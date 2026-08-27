West Bank: Palestinians Kidnaped, 2 Wounded in IOF Raids

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem in occupied West Bank (July 16, 2026).

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a large‑scale campaign across several areas of the West Bank, carrying out raids on homes and arrests.

In Jenin, the IOF kidnaped a young man after breaking into and ransacking his home in the town of Kufeirat, south of the city.

Israeli forces also stormed the town of Silat al-Harithiya in western Jenin and kidnaped three young men following raids on homes.

In al-Khalil, Israeli forces raided several homes in the town of Karmil, east of Yatta, without making arrests.

The Red Crescent said that a woman and a little girl sustained bullet injuries in an IOF raid in Yatta City.

In Nablus, Israeli forces stormed Jamal Abdul-Nasser Park in the city, detained a teenager in the eastern area, and raided several homes in the village of Zeita Jamma’in, south of the province.

Scores of Israeli troops escorted busloads of extremist Jewish settlers as they flocked to Joseph’s Tomb in the eastern area of Nablus.

In Tulkarem, Israeli forces raided the town of Anabta east of the city, storming several homes, most of them belonging to former prisoners.

They also raided one house during a raid in the town of Qaffin north of Tulkarem.

The IOF carried out raids in other areas of the West Bank, with no reported arrests.

In a separate incident, a group of settlers set up a barrier at the entrance of a Palestinian house belonging to Mohamed al‑Abiyat in the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)