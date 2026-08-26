Qalibaf Warns of Israeli Plot to Expand War across Region

The Zionist regime seeks to expand war to other countries in the region, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned, stressing that Iran and Iraq can play a decisive role in shaping the regional order, particularly in the Persian Gulf.

Qalibaf made the remarks at a meeting with Faiq Zaidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, held in Tehran on Wednesday, as the two sides discussed regional security, the US military presence in Iraq and closer cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

Qalibaf said the US launched its war of aggression against Iran with the aim of overthrowing the Islamic Republic and expanding American hegemony across West Asia and the Muslim world, but has clearly failed due to the sacrifices of martyrs, the Iranian people and the Resistance Front.

He said Washington was defeated by Iran both militarily and politically and would also fail in its economic measures.

Qalibaf also described the planned withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq as a historic honor for the Iraqi government and people, expressing hope that the withdrawal would be fully implemented from both Iraqi territory and airspace.

The Iranian Parliament speaker further warned that the Israeli regime’s plan is to spread the war to other countries in the region, saying that had the Israeli regime succeeded in its war against Iran, it would have turned its attention to other countries as well.

There is no doubt that Iran and Iraq could play a decisive role in the regional order, particularly in the Persian Gulf, he stated.

Zaidan, for his part, conveyed the solidarity of the Iraqi people and government with Iran and expressed Baghdad’s readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic.

He said cooperation, agreements and alliance-building among regional countries represent a path toward overcoming insecurity.

The Iraqi judicial chief said the strong relations between Iraq and Iran could create an environment for Baghdad to take steps toward cooperation agreements with other regional countries as well.

Source: Tasnim news agency