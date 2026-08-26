Israeli Media: Likud Anticipates Difficulty of Forming New Government after Knesset Elections

The Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported that “the Likud party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle have already analyzed the scenario that could arise the day after the elections: neither block securing 61 seats, no possibility of forming a narrow government, and the political system reaching a deadlock.”

In this context, the newspaper clarified that “under such a scenario, one of the options floating among Likud sources is the formation of a broad rotation government between Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot. The key question occupying them since the analysis stage is what Netanyahu can offer Eisenkot to agree to a rotation government, and how to convince him that the rotation agreement will be honored this time, following the precedent of the Netanyahu-Gantz government.”

Maariv observed that “the security establishment’s nightmare is drawing close to reality, and from the establishment’s perspective, as election day approaches, the political echelon appears to be losing its senses.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website