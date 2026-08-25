Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni People Will Never Accept Confiscation of their Rights Whatever the Challenges Are

Leader of Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi, called on the Yemeni people to seek help from God, rely on Him, and intensify efforts until extracting their legitimate rights and fending off the injustice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a speech today on the occasion of the event commemorating the Prophet’s Birthday (Mawlid al-Nabi), he emphasized the right of the Yemeni people to their just cause: ending the unjust Saudi aggression, blockade, and occupation of our country, which has blockaded the Yemeni people since 2015 and closed airports, while opening the airspace of the Land of the Two Holy Mosques to Zionist Jews.

He explained that the Saudi regime’s blockade of a neighboring Muslim nation highlights the necessity to act to put an end to such tyranny and injustice. He added that it proves the correctness of the people’s action in a battle framed by the equation of “a blockade for a blockade,” holding the Saudi regime fully responsible for everything that results from it.

He also affirmed the steadfastness of the people in their faith-based direction, their jihadist liberation movement, their Quranic journey, and their endeavor to achieve complete independence based on their faith identity, stressing that the Yemeni people will never accept the confiscation of their rights, regardless of the scale of challenges and sacrifices.

Furthermore, he reiterated the steadfastness of the Yemeni people’s principled stance in supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause, stemming from the Yemeni people’s stance against the Zionist enemy, who is an enemy of the nation. He affirmed, “We will spare no effort in supporting Palestine and its fighters until God’s promise is fulfilled, the holy sites are restored, and Palestine is liberated.”

He also affirmed the steadfastness of our stance against American and Israeli tyranny, which targets our entire nation under the pretext of establishing “Greater Israel” and “changing the Middle East,” while launching continuous aggression against Iran. He asserted that Yemen stands alongside Iran, supports consolidating the principle of the “unity of fronts,” and supports the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and all other fronts of the axis, calling on the nation to join the axis of jihad and resistance.

He touched upon the terrible suffering of the Palestinian people caused by Zionist tyranny in Gaza, the West Bank, and throughout Palestine, as well as the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi mosques. He emphasized that these dangers threaten the nation and are the result of Zionist ambitions and moves toward establishing Greater Israel, which framed the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the aggression against Lebanon, the ongoing violation of Syria, and the continuous targeting of Yemen. He noted that all of this shows that the correct choice is to act according to God’s teachings, carry the banner of jihad, take up the means of victory, and adhere to the Quran.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi congratulated the Yemeni people and the Islamic nation on the occasion of commemorating the Prophet’s Birthday, stressing that the turnout of Yemenis into the squares on this occasion is unmatched anywhere in the world.

The Leader Commander said: “My soul is a ransom for you, O loyal people,” congratulating the Yemeni people, all members of the nation, and Islamic unity on the arrival of this glorious occasion—the memory of the birth of the Seal of the Prophets and the Master of the Messengers.

Source: Al-Manar English Website