Iran’s Pezeshkian Calls for Islamic Unity as Major Rezaei Rejects US Role in Region

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed on Tuesday the need to strengthen unity and cohesion among Muslim countries, saying greater cooperation across the Islamic world is essential to establishing security and stability in the region.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with Faiq Zidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, and his accompanying delegation.

“Islamic countries must expand the scope of their cultural, commercial, social, political, and economic interactions,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi people and government for organizing an extensive funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and for hosting pilgrims visiting Imam Hussein during the Arbaeen commemoration.

“I am very pleased to welcome the Iraqi delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I hope this meeting will pave the way for further developing and strengthening cultural, commercial, and economic relations between the two countries,” Pezeshkian added.

Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zidan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and met with senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, and Judiciary… pic.twitter.com/jnuReVGOxs — Zoom News (@zoomnewskrd) August 25, 2026

Rezaei to Iraqi Judiciary Chief: No Place for US in the Region’s Future

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also received Faiq Zidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

During the meeting, Rezaei underscored that the United States would have no place in the future of the region.

He stressed that the countries of the region themselves would determine their future while calling for the status of Iran-opposed groups based along the border between Iran and Iraq to be resolved.

For his part, Zidan highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Iran and Iraq and expressed appreciation for the Islamic Republic’s support. He conveyed the greetings of Iraqi officials to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and paid tribute to the late commanders Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

During a meeting with President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq Faiq Zidan, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei stated that the United States will not play any role in the region's future. pic.twitter.com/3oRy0Iw1gp — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) August 25, 2026

Zidan also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, stressing the need to safeguard security along the two countries’ shared border.

According to an official statement issued following the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to activate existing judicial and security agreements.

The meeting further stressed the necessity of exchanging information and expertise to strengthen efforts to combat terrorism and organized crime, with the broader objective of consolidating security and stability across the region.