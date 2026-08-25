Katz: IOF Won’t Withdraw from Syria

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz inspected Israeli occupation forces stationed on Mount Hermon in Syria, accompanied by the deputy chief of staff, the commander of the Northern Command, and several senior officials.

His office confirmed the visit, stating that, during his visit, Katz said, “We will not withdraw from Mount Hermon and the security zone as long as there are ‘jihadist’ threats to the ‘State of Israel’. We thwarted a Turkish attempt to establish a foothold in Syria, which jeopardized Israel’s security interests. We have made our position clear and will remain committed to it in the future.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website