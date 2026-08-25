Ben Gvir Leads Israeli Operations to Raze UNRWA facility in Occupied Al-Quds

Israeli so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Tuesday the start of operations to dismantle a vocational training center run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in the East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) area of Kafr Aqab, near the Qalandiya refugee camp.

“Large forces of Israel Police are working together with the relevant authorities to realize the law and get UNRWA out of the area,” Ben Gvir said in a statement.

“An organization whose workers were involved in terrorism, and which served as a front for Hamas time after time, has no right to exist for even another second, and has no place in Jerusalem and the State of Israel.”

Israeli police, led by Ben-Gvir, storm buildings inside the UNRWA-run Qalandia Training Centre, north of occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/pvkunG9flb — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) August 25, 2026

Footage from Palestinian media shows Ben Gvir on the scene with Israeli occupation forces at the UNRWA facility.

The Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces ordered UNRWA employees to exit the facility and not return.

Ben Gvir’s announcement comes after the Israeli occupation authorities’ Jerusalem municipality this month greenlit a plan to build a road and an “educational complex” over the 82-dunam area.

UNRWA facility in in the East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) area of Kafr Aqab, near the Qalandiya refugee camp.

UNRWA’s vocational facilities in Qalandiya and Kafr Aqab provide services for about 16,000 Palestinian refugees from across the occupied West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website