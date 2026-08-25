Gaza Death Toll Mounts: 8 Martyred, 36 Wounded in Latest Israeli Strikes as Ceasefire Casualties Surpass 1,200

A view of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift tents among the rubble in the Jabaliya area as families struggle to survive amid heavy winter conditions (January 2026).

At least eight Palestinians have been martyred and 36 others wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli occupation forces continue their aerial bombardment across the besieged enclave, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry confirmed that among the dead are six newly killed victims, two who succumbed to earlier injuries, and one whose body was recovered from the rubble. Medical officials warned that the actual death toll is likely higher, with numerous victims still trapped beneath collapsed buildings and scattered in the streets—beyond the reach of overwhelmed ambulance and civil defense crews.

Desalination Plant, Prayer Hall Destroyed in Gaza City Strikes

Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes west and northwest of Gaza City on Monday, targeting civilian infrastructure in densely populated areas. One strike hit a water desalination plant near the Sheikh Radwan market in northwest Gaza City, crippling a vital source of drinking water for thousands of residents already facing severe shortages.

In the northern Shati refugee camp, the Asqalan prayer hall was completely destroyed in a separate bombardment that also damaged an adjacent house. Multiple injuries were reported in the attack, which struck during evening prayers, according to local witnesses.

Ceasefire Casualties Surpass 1,200

The latest deaths bring the total number of martyrs recorded since the ceasefire took effect on October 11 to 1,296, with 4,296 wounded and 814 bodies recovered from the ruins—a grim tally that underscores the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict despite the cessation of major hostilities.

Cumulative Death Toll Nears 73,500

Since the outbreak of the aggression on October 7, 2023, cumulative statistics from the Ministry of Health paint a staggering picture of destruction: 73,431 Palestinians have been martyred, with the number of wounded reaching into the tens of thousands. The Ministry’s figures, widely cited by international organizations, reflect the catastrophic human cost of more than 16 months of relentless military operations.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The strikes on water infrastructure and places of worship have drawn condemnation from humanitarian groups, who warn that the targeting of essential civilian facilities is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. With desalination capacity reduced and medical supplies running dangerously low, relief agencies are struggling to meet the needs of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, the majority of whom remain displaced.

Efforts to recover the missing continue, but rescue teams face immense challenges, including fuel shortages and ongoing security risks that have hampered operations across the war-torn territory.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)