Al-Sharaa Welcomes Syria’s Removal from US “Terror List”

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa hailed early on Tuesday the removal of his country from the “state sponsors of terror list” by the United States, a major sanctions relief step.

“Today, Syria shakes off a dark stain and tears away a painful chapter of its past to embark on a path of development, reconstruction and rebuilding,” Sharaa said in a speech.

Washington’s decision on Monday rescinded a decades-old designation that came with severe economic restrictions, marking another step in warming ties with Syria’s new authorities, which came to pwer following the 2024 ouster of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Al-Assad.

The Treasury Department announced corresponding sanctions relief.

Sharaa expressed his “many thanks to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and to all the friendly and supportive nations that stood by us.”

President Ahmad Al Sharaa has congratulated Syrians after the US removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, clearing a major hurdle to the country’s economic recovery.



'Treasury is following through on President Trump’s promise to give the Syrian people a chance… pic.twitter.com/N9GIO9LpwJ — The National (@TheNationalNews) August 25, 2026

The US Department of State also revoked its designation of the Al-Nusra Front — later known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — as a global terrorist organization. Sharaa led that group, which spearheaded the blitz offensive that toppled Assad.

It was formerly the branch of al-Qaeda in Syria before breaking ties with it in 2016.

Monday’s move gave Syria “a path to prosperity,” according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Today, I formally rescinded Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. This action unlocks new potential for Syria’s economic revitalization and progress. The Trump Administration continues to advance U.S. national security to achieve peace, prosperity, and security in… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 24, 2026

The action “eliminates the final major barriers for private sector investment in Syria and promotes Syria’s economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy,” he said in a statement.

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shaibani described Washington’s delisting as a “historic milestone” and said it reflected “the new Syrian state’s commitment to international peace and security.”

Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh described the move as a “success for Syrian diplomacy,” according to the official news agency SANA.

It “opens a major and long-awaited door to strengthening Syria’s integration into the global economic and financial system, attracting investment and modern technologies, and supporting development opportunities.”

Turkey also welcomed the decision, hoping that it would boost efforts to integrate the war-torn country with the world.

“We believe this decision will lend momentum to efforts to strengthen Syria’s ties with the international community and to establish lasting security and stability in the country,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website