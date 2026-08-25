Support for U.S. War With Iran Plummets to New Low as Trump’s Approval Ratings Tank

Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs after meeting with Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol, on June 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Public backing for U.S. military action against Iran has dropped to its lowest point since the conflict’s earliest days, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that also places President Donald Trump’s approval rating at a near-record low, as reported by The Independent.

The four-day survey, conducted late last week, found that only 31% of Americans now support military action against Iran—a notable decline from 37% in March and 34% earlier this month. The steady erosion of support signals growing war fatigue among the American public, even as tensions with Tehran remain elevated.

Republican Backing Weakens

The decline is largely attributed to softening support within the President’s own political base. Among Republicans, approximately 69% of those surveyed now favor military action against Iran, down sharply from 77% in March. The eight-point drop among GOP voters suggests that even core constituencies are reconsidering the administration’s hawkish posture on the Islamic Republic.

Analysts point to mounting economic concerns and prolonged overseas engagements as potential factors driving the shift, with voters increasingly prioritizing domestic issues over foreign entanglements.

Trump’s Approval Rating Stagnates

The polling comes amid broader political headwinds for the administration. A separate Reuters survey placed Trump’s overall approval rating at just 33%, while 66% of respondents expressed disapproval of his performance in office—a striking margin that underscores deepening public discontent.

The President’s standing appears particularly vulnerable on economic matters. A Financial Times poll revealed that a majority of American voters feel worse off financially under Trump’s leadership, with dissatisfaction surging over his handling of the economy and the rising cost of living. The findings paint a picture of an electorate increasingly disillusioned with the administration’s economic stewardship, as inflation and household expenses continue to strain American families.

A Shifting Landscape

The twin polls reflect a pivotal moment in U.S. public opinion, as foreign policy assertiveness collides with domestic economic anxieties. The declining appetite for military confrontation with Iran, coupled with tepid approval ratings, could complicate the administration’s ability to project strength abroad while shoring up support at home.

Political observers note that the convergence of these trends may have significant implications as the President looks ahead to future electoral contests, with voters signaling a clear preference for economic stability over overseas intervention.

Source: agencies+Reuters