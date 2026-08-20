Yemeni Armed Forces Declare Two Successful Drone Operations Targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree in an image from archive.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni forces had carried out two military operations using drones in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region, claiming that both operations successfully achieved their objectives.

Brigadier Saree said the first drone targeted a sensitive site at Najran Airport, while the second targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in Najran.

He asserted the operations were conducted as a response to what he called violations by the Saudi regime, including the use of drones in the airspace over Yemen’s Saada province.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to protect Yemen’s sovereignty against any violation and consolidate this equation,” Saree concluded.

Source: Al-Manar Website